Florida delivers crushing blow to No. 9 Ole Miss' College Football Playoff hopes with upset win

The Florida Gators delivered a crushing blow to No. 9-ranked Ole Miss’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff, beating the Rebels 24-17 Saturday.

The Rebels had a chance to tie the game late, but quarterback Jaxson Dart threw two interceptions in the final two minutes.

On the first interception, Dart took a shot to the end zone into triple coverage, getting picked off by Bryce Thornton with just under two minutes left.

The Rebels' defense forced a three-and-out following the interception while using all their timeouts, giving Dart and the Rebels another chance to tie the game with just over a minute left.

However, Dart did not take advantage. With just under 30 seconds left, Dart overthrew his wide receiver, and Thornton, once again, was in position to intercept the pass and end the game.

Saturday’s loss marked the first time Dart has thrown multiple interceptions in a game in two seasons.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway opened the scoring in the first quarter by connecting with Elijhah Badger on an 8-yard touchdown.

Dart responded by connecting with star wide receiver Tre Harris on a deep shot, tying the score at seven after the 43-yard touchdown.

The Rebels quarterback stayed hot, hitting wide receiver Cayden Lee for a 22-yard touchdown to give Ole Miss a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

It was the Gators’ turn to respond. Lagway hit running back Jadan Baugh on a screen pass, and Baugh did the rest, scampering in for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14.

After trading field goals in the third quarter to make it 17-17, the Gators' offense went to work.

Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. punched in a touchdown from nine yards out to put the Gators on top 24-17, where the score held.

Johnson Jr. ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Lagway threw for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Dart threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 71 yards in the loss. Lee ended the day with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

It was the Gators' second straight game beating a ranked opponent while being unranked, something they hadn’t done since 2003.

The win for the Gators makes them bowl eligible as they improved to 6-5 with the win. The Gators will look to keep it rolling when they take on the rival Florida State Seminoles next Saturday.

The loss drops the Rebels to 8-3 and likely takes them out of College Football Playoff contention. The Rebels will look to bounce back when they take on Mississippi State next Saturday.

