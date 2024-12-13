Fencing organization pens open letter to USFA over concerns about trans athletes, stances on abortion and DEI

A nonprofit fencing organization penned an open letter to USA Fencing Board Members this week, urging the national governing body for the sport to re-evaluate its stance on several issues, including tournament site selection criteria, as it relates to individual states' abortion policies, transgender inclusion and DEI.

The Fair Fencing Organization (FFO), which describes itself as a nationwide nonprofit organization, raised concerns over several issues in an open letter to USFA board members on Tuesday. In the letter, the group calls on the governing body to make decisions not on "political correctness" but rather in the interest of its members.

"Your personal political stand or preference should not, and cannot take precedence over the will of majority of the members. Specifically, your decision on issues cannot only satisfy your own feeling of moral superiority or be obsessed with political correctness, while ignoring the interest of members."

The issues raised in the letter are outlined in three parts.

FFO’s letter alleged that USA Fencing "has a policy of prioritizing the States that support women’s abortion rights" when selecting sites for national tournaments. The group argued that doing so "is a political choice without a common consensus of the members," and called on USA Fencing board members to instead prioritize "safety, accessibility, and financials."

"Nothing else matters more than these three factors. In USFA’s prior site selections, our fencers were harassed by hooligans on the street, heard gunshots outside of their hotels, while some families hid for safety in a restaurant's kitchen. It only takes one crime against our members to cause irreparable harm to the fencing community and USFA."

According to USA Fencing policy, the criteria for site selection include but are not limited to:

Profitability

Member experience, satisfaction, and cost

Travel convenience

Square footage requirements (including parafencing accommodations).

City interest and availability in hosting

Inclusivity

FFO separately called on the board members to consider forming an "all-women task force" to understand the impact that transgender athletes have on female competitors. The letter acknowledges that the proposal was motioned by one of the board members, but added that while they do not oppose transgender athletes, they will consider taking legal action if the issue is not further considered.

"Politics aside, it is a reasonable request to form a task force to do a deeper dive on this issue in fencing and create a safe space where the voices of all women are heard without ridicule and abuse."

USA Fencing’s current policy states that it will "not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, regardless of sex assigned at birth, or any other form of gender expression for participation in any division." Athletes are able to compete "in a manner consistent with their gender identity/ expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth."

For some categories, there are guidelines regarding testosterone suppression treatment.

In a recent instance, a student who had previously competed for the Wagner College men’s fencing team before switching to the women’s team this season won gold in the junior women’s foil at the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers earlier this month.

The final issue raised in the letter is USA Fencing’s stance on DEI positions . The FFO specifically called on the sport’s governing body to not use "members’ funds for a paid position for a DEI role."

"In principle, USFA should not use members’ funds to create any ideologically or politically motivated positions ever unless it is authorized by the majority of the members."

In an email to Fox News Digital, USA Fencing said it would be "inappropriate and against protocol to publicly comment" on any motions or proposals before the board meeting, which is scheduled for Saturday.

"These matters will be thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon during the meeting, ensuring that decisions are made in accordance with the organization’s governance procedures," the email read.

USA Fencing noted that its board members "are elected by our members and are entrusted to represent their interests and make decisions they believe are in the best interest of the fencing community as a whole."