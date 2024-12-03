Father of ex-Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch arrested for attempted strangulation, police say

Darwin Vander Esch, the father of former Dallas Cowboys star Leighton Vander Esch, was arrested over the weekend on domestic violence-related charges, according to online records.

The 61-year-old was arrested just after midnight Sunday after law enforcement in Idaho received a report of an alleged domestic battery.

Darwin Vander Esch was arrested for felony attempted strangulation, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, according to online records from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office,

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The circumstances of the alleged incident were not immediately clear.

Earlier this year, Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement from the NFL after a series of neck injuries.

The 28-year-old linebacker sustained a season-ending neck injury during the team’s Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. It was the third time in six seasons he played in 10 games or fewer.

COWBOYS RELEASE LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH AMID THREAT OF CAREER-ENDING NECK INJURY

"I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands. I say this with a heavy heart: I am medically retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, but my body won't cooperate any longer," he said at the time.

"I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played. This year, things may look a little different for me, but the sole focus is being a great husband and father for my loving family."

The Cowboys selected Vander Esch with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2018 draft , but, in his second season, he had a nerve issue in his neck that cost him the final few weeks of the season. The 2020 season was also derailed because of a similar issue, but he was able to return that year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, he sustained another neck injury before managing to return for the playoffs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.