Fans topple goal posts after Georgia Tech upsets fourth-ranked Miami in ACC thriller

Georgia Tech celebrated its annual homecoming this week, but the Yellow Jackets entered Saturday's game as considerable underdogs against the fourth-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo finished the day with just 99 passing yards combined. But the Yellow Jackets' strong running game helped lift them to a shocking 28-23 victory, which provided a boost for Saturday's homecoming festivities.

King ran for 93 yards with a touchdown and threw for a score.

Fans and students stormed the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium moments after the game clock struck zero, toppling both field goal posts.

The Hurricanes traveled to Atlanta with an unblemished record, and the loss dropped them to 9-1. The win secured the Yellow Jackets' first win over a top five team in 15 years.

Georgia Tech overcame 347 passing yards and three touchdown passes by Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward, and Miami failed to record the program's first 10-0 start since 2017. Georgia Tech is now bowl eligible and ended a two-game losing streak.

King, the dual-threat quarterback, was held out of the Yellow Jackets' last couple of games as he recovered from a right shoulder injury.

Miami’s unbeaten run through its first nine games included three second-half comebacks. Miami beat Duke 53-31 last week after the Blue Devils led 28-17 in the third quarter. Against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes’ only lead was 10-7, and they trailed the rest of the way after the Yellow Jackets went up 14-10 in the second quarter.

Ward answered with a record-setting 74-yard scoring pass to Elijah Arroyo. It was Ward’s school-record 30th touchdown pass of the season. Ward had been tied with Steve Walsh, who threw for 29 touchdowns in 1988.

Haynes left the game after a big hit from safety Jaden Harris on the Yellow Jackets’ next possession and didn’t return.

The Hurricanes will likely drop in the next AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings. The loss also dropped Miami out of a first-place tie with SMU atop the ACC standings.

Miami will return to South Florida, where they will host Wake Forest in two weeks. Georgia Tech will also have a bye week and will return to action against North Carolina State Thursday, Nov. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

