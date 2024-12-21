Falcons expected to release Kirk Cousins after just one season following lackluster play: report

When Kirk Cousins signed his four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March, no one expected that he would be benched before the end of his first season.

With Cousins being benched for poor play and rookie Michael Penix Jr. taking his place, the Falcons are now expected to release the quarterback after the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cousins is owed a $10 million roster bonus on March 17, and according to the report, executives across the NFL expect Cousins to be released before then.

If the Falcons do cut Cousins before March 17 and save $10 million, they are still on the hook for most of Cousins’ contract.

Of Cousins' $180 million contract, $100 million of it is guaranteed. If the Falcons do cut Cousins prior to next season, they are going to eat a $65 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

Cousins’ cap hit for next season would have been $40 million if he were still on the roster, but cutting him adds another $25 million to Cousins' cap charge towards the Falcons' salary cap for next season.

With rookie Penix Jr. set to start in place of Cousins when the Falcons take on the New York Giants on Sunday, Cousins will have been the most expensive bridge quarterback in NFL history.

Cousins also has a no-trade clause, and according to the report, he is not expected to waive it.

The 36-year-old quarterback was reportedly frustrated that the Falcons had taken a quarterback with the eighth overall pick in the draft last season, picking Cousins’ eventual replacement instead of a player who could help them win now.

Cousins’ frustrations with how things were handled have executives believing that the quarterback is not going to do the team any favors and waive his no-trade clause, according to the report.

Cousins will be in a similar situation this offseason as Russell Wilson was last offseason, if he is in fact released.

Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos last offseason, yet the team is still paying him $53 million this season per Spotrac.

Wilson signed a one-year, league veteran minimum contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the quarterback still being paid by the Broncos.

Cousins will be in position to sign a league veteran contract with another team, like Wilson, while still being paid by the Falcons not to play for them.

Through nine games, things were going swimmingly for Cousins and the Falcons. The team was 6-3 and atop the NFC South.

Now the team is 7-7 after a four-game losing streak and out of playoff position. The Falcons beat the lowly Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 on Monday, snapping the skid, but Cousins played poorly in the win, prompting head coach Raheem Morris to make the change.

Cousins has completed 66.9% of his passes, throwing for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns this season while also throwing a league-high 16 interceptions.

In addition to throwing 16 interceptions, Cousins has 12 fumbles, which is tied for the most in the NFL with Baker Mayfield.

Across his last five games, Cousins has thrown just one touchdown with nine interceptions.

