Ex-UFC star reveals surprising link to the suspect of Vegas Cybertruck explosion

Tim Kennedy, a Green Beret and former UFC star, revealed in a social media post late Friday that he had once been partnered in a military reality television competition with the suspect involved in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion.

In a post on Instagram, Kennedy shared that more than a decade ago he competed in the History Channel’s "Ultimate Soldier Challenge" alongside Matthew Livelsberger, a U.S. Army service member from Colorado.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"13 years ago I competed in a shooting competition on History Channel called ‘The Ultimate Soldiers Challenge.’ My partner in this competition was Matt Burg (aka Matt Livelsberger). Last night when I saw old photos of him on the news, I put together that it was the same guy."

Kennedy said in the post that he was "flabbergasted" to learn that Livelsberger was the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

NFL ADDRESSES SUPER BOWL SAFETY CONCERNS IN THE WAKE OF DEADLY BOURBON STREET ATTACK

"He was a sincere, hard-working, talented, and competent Special Forces operator. I am flabbergasted and heartbroken to hear the news," he continued. "None of this makes sense and I, like many others, are confused and want answers."

Police said Livelsberger, 37, was shot in the head in what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot prior to the detonation of the vehicle. He was identified by his tattoos, credit cards and a military identification found with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Livelsberger was a U.S. Army special operations soldier who had several addresses associated with him and was on leave from Germany, where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



