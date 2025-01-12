Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III faces backlash over Justin Herbert post after Chargers QB's playoff loss

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III faced backlash for his post about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert following the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Herbert was roasted on social media for his performance. He was 14-of-32 with 242 passing yards. He had one touchdown pass and four interceptions in the 32-12 loss.

Griffin added to it with his post on X.

"The national media better hold Justin Herbert accountable for his playoff performances like they do to Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott," he wrote.

Griffin’s remarks didn’t exactly resonate as he was accused of turning the critiques of Herbert into a conversation about race.

Neither quarterback mentioned has appeared in a Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson’s struggle to win big games has been chronicled. He led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC Championship Game last season but failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson is 3-4 in seven playoff appearances. He has 1,499 passing yards, eight touchdowns and six picks.

Dak Prescott has been injured a few times in his career, which has derailed the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes. He’s 2-5 in seven playoff starts. He had 1,962 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven picks. The Cowboys haven’t made it to the conference title game since the 1995 season.

Herbert was praised for having a bounce-back season under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. But his lack of success in the postseason has been highlighted. He’s 0-2 in two playoff appearances since he entered the league in 2020.