Ex-NFL star Jim Everett wants to 'let bygones be bygones' after infamous Jim Rome altercation

Jim Everett was a solid quarterback during his time in the NFL, leading the league in touchdown passes in 1988 and 1989 and earning a Pro Bowl selection with the Los Angeles Rams in 1990.

But what most fans remember about Everett is his incident with then-ESPN host Jim Rome shortly after he was traded to the New Orleans Saints. Rome mocked Everett by calling him "Chris" – in reference to the female tennis star – after he insinuated Everett wasn’t about taking hits during games.

In the 1994 interview between Rome and Everett, Rome kept needling Everett. The quarterback implied that some physical confrontation would happen if Rome kept doing it. When the broadcaster did it again, Everett pushed Rome to the ground and overturned a table in between them. There were no injuries and no legal action over the incident.

It remains a classic TV moment.

Everett appeared on "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Thursday and spoke to the OutKick host about the incident. He said Rome called it a "mistake" about 10 years ago.

"Well, there really hasn’t been [a] back-and-forth. Did he apologize? No, he didn’t. And then, finally, I would say about 10 years ago, he finally said, ‘Hey, that was a mistake, and this and that.’ So, I get it," Everett said. "And I get where he was coming from because our team wasn’t winning at the time, and you blame the quarterback, and you blame me, and I could have played better at times, too.

"I get the whole thing of it. It was just amped up so much. There was a commercial we were looking at doing, and it was going to pay a good six figures, and [Rome] turned it down. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ So, I’m kind of open to that and would reach out on Professor Cobb’s show right now and say, ‘Jim, let’s do something together because this is too much fun to make it not profitable.’

"I would be way open to doing something with him and Chris Evert. I think it would be a wonderful thing to let bygones be bygones, for sure."

Rome didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital/OutKick.