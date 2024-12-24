Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown makes his stance on raw milk consumption clear

RFK Jr has been a proponent of raw milk

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Milk supply under scrutiny as bird flu cases rise Video

Milk supply under scrutiny as bird flu cases rise

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the recent USDA orders for milk testing amid a bird flu outbreak on ‘Fox News Live.’

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown weighed in Tuesday on the debate between the risks and benefits of raw milk.

He encouraged his followers not to drink it.

"Please don't drink raw milk," Brown wrote in a post on X. "It's filthy. Yours sincerely. (And) Infectious Diseases (too)."

Antonio Brown looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on the field before the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Jan. 2, 2022. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

Brown’s stance on raw milk appeared to break from that of President-elect Trump’s nominee for the top health job in the U.S., Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both Brown and Kennedy supported Trump during the presidential election.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player spoke at a rally for Trump in the days before Trump’s presidential election win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy dropped out of the race and backed Trump.

Antonio Brown waves to the crowd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown waves to fans before the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Oct. 14, 2021. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

The president-elect named Kennedy his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary after the win. Kennedy has said in the past he only drinks raw milk and criticized agriculture departments for cracking down on the product.

But raw milk has been blamed for the spate of bird flu deaths among animals in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an order earlier this month that all raw (unpasteurized) milk must be tested for bird flu.

Nearly 4.4% of U.S. adults report that they drink raw milk at least once each year. About 1% of adults say they consume raw milk each week, according to a 2022 FDA study.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on Sept. 25, 2024, in New York City. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Raw milk advocates say there are health benefits from it as well as an overall better taste.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.