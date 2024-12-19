Ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson has warrants out for arrest: report

Adrian Peterson is in legal trouble again.

The 2012 NFL MVP has warrants out for his arrest, according to USA Today, for failing to appear in court for two different child support cases.

The warrants were issued in Fort Bend County in Texas, USA Today reported. Its sheriff's department did not immediately confirm this information to Fox News Digital.

"The current legal case is related to a misunderstanding regarding Adrian’s court appearances as it relates to child support, and he is actively working with his legal team to resolve this matter as quickly as possible," his publicist, Denise White, said in a statement to USA Today. "He is committed to clearing up this situation and moving forward positively."

Despite earning over $100 million in his career, the former Minnesota Vikings running back has also been in trouble with bank loans. Court records in February said Peterson had not paid any of the $8.3 million he owed to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC, which he was ordered to pay over three years earlier. He was ordered to pay a creditor $2.4 million in 2019 and had to pay a Minnesota bank the year prior.

Peterson missed all but one game in the 2014 season after his indictment on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child. He pleaded no contest to assaulting his son, 4 years old at the time, with a tree branch.

In 2022, Peterson was arrested after an incident with his wife on a plane. But his wife said it was only an argument, and charges were dropped.

Peterson rushed for 14,918 yards in his career, leading the league in rushing three times. He's one of six running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and was eight yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season record in 2012.

He does, though, hold the record with 296 rushing yards in one game, which he accomplished in his rookie season. He ran for 253 of those yards in the second half.

