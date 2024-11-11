Ex-NFL quarterback Chad Kelly suffers gruesome leg injury teammates can't look at in CFL playoffs

Former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury so gruesome his teammates couldn’t even look during the Canadian Football League’s playoffs on Saturday.

Kelly, a quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts, was playing in the team’s semifinals matchup when he was tackled in the third quarter.

As Kelly tried to stand up, he quickly noticed that his right leg was broken, and he was spotted trying to hold it together.

The scene was painful to watch as his teammates began to understand what was happening to their signal-caller.

One of his teammates even collapsed to the ground, completely distraught by what he was witnessing as Kelly fell to the turf, seemingly in shock with what had occurred.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGERY

Kelly’s night was obviously finished after suffering this injury. He was 11-for-22 for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Argonauts, though, went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes, 30-28, to move on to the Grey Cup final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Kelly ended up suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his right ankle after Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his leg while Kelly was running.

Kelly released a statement on Sunday night, confirming his injuries and expecting to make a full recovery in three to six months.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff at Montreal General Hospital, as well as my family, teammates and team ownership, for standing by me throughout this experience," Kelly’s statement read. "The incredible outpouring of support from our fans means the world to me, and I’m truly grateful for all the messages I’ve received.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our team for securing an outstanding win, and I’m thrilled we’re headed to the Grey Cup. While I regret not being able to play, I have full confidence in the team and staff to bring the cup home where it belongs. Thank you again for the incredible support – I’ll see you all soon!"

Kelly, who was "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been leading the Argonauts since serving a nine-game suspension by the league for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Kelly was accused of sexual harassment in February by a former female assistant strength coach, who is also suing the team for wrongful dismissal.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player in the CFL, Kelly has been quarterbacking in the league since 2022.

