NFL

Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus breaks silence after being accused of urinating on passenger during flight

Cherilus was arrested over the weekend and arraigned in court on Monday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Gosder Cherilus, the former NFL player accused of urinating on a passenger during a flight to Dublin, has broken his silence on social media. 

Cherilus, who was drafted as the 17th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2008, released a statement on social media Monday to explain his "behavior" on a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Logan International Airport in Boston that led to his arrest. 

Gosder Cherlius

Gosder Cherilus, #77 of the Detroit Lions, moves to block Casey Hayward, #29 of the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on Dec. 9, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

"I’d like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend," the former NFL player said in a statement posted to X. 

Cherilus went on to explain that after several hours of delay, he took "sleeping medication" which caused the unruly behavior. 

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 a.m. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew." 

According to the police report, Cherilus boarded the plane and appeared to be intoxicated. He proceeded to argue with the flight crew about his seat, and an hour into the flight, it was alleged that he urinated on an elderly passenger. 

Gosder Cherilus walks off the field

Gosder Cherilus of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field dejected after the Bucs missed a field goal during the regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He is also accused of hitting another passenger before taking their seat and passing out, police said. 

Cherilus was arraigned in court on Monday. According to the Boston Herald, he was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew and resisting arrest. He is due back in court on Oct. 11 for pretrial. 

Gosder Cherilus in court

Former NFL football player Gosder Cherilus stands Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 during his arraignment on charges including disorderly conduct, in East Boston Municipal Court, in Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Cherilus, 40, played five seasons with the Lions, where he was predominantly a starter on the offensive line. He assumed a similar role when he signed a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, but was released after just his second season. 

He would go on to play two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2017. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.