Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus breaks silence after being accused of urinating on passenger during flight

Gosder Cherilus, the former NFL player accused of urinating on a passenger during a flight to Dublin, has broken his silence on social media.

Cherilus, who was drafted as the 17th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2008, released a statement on social media Monday to explain his "behavior" on a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Logan International Airport in Boston that led to his arrest.

"I’d like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend," the former NFL player said in a statement posted to X.

Cherilus went on to explain that after several hours of delay, he took "sleeping medication" which caused the unruly behavior.

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 a.m. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

According to the police report, Cherilus boarded the plane and appeared to be intoxicated. He proceeded to argue with the flight crew about his seat, and an hour into the flight, it was alleged that he urinated on an elderly passenger.

He is also accused of hitting another passenger before taking their seat and passing out, police said.

Cherilus was arraigned in court on Monday. According to the Boston Herald, he was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew and resisting arrest. He is due back in court on Oct. 11 for pretrial.

Cherilus, 40, played five seasons with the Lions, where he was predominantly a starter on the offensive line. He assumed a similar role when he signed a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, but was released after just his second season.

He would go on to play two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.