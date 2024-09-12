Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Ex-Jets running back Kevin Long dead at 69

Long was a standout running back at South Carolina

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Kevin Long, a former South Carolina standout who played in the NFL for the New York Jets, died on Tuesday, the university said. He was 69.

Curtis Frye, a former track coach for the Gamecocks who was a close friend of Long’s, spoke to his wife and informed the university of his death. A cause of death was not given.

Kevin Long vs Oilers

Kevin Long, #33 of the New York Jets, carries the ball against the Houston Oilers during an NFL football game on Nov. 23, 1980 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Long was from Clinton, South Carolina, and emerged as a star running back for South Carolina in 1975. He was the first South Carolina running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards and had six games where he rushed for more than 100 yards.

In 1977, the Jets selected him in the seventh round. He was in the same draft class as Hall of Famer Joe Klecko and Wesley Walker.

Long started in four of the 14 games he appeared in for the Jets during his rookie season. He busted onto the scene during his sophomore campaign when he ran for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished his time in the NFL with 2,190 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. He played only for the Jets from 1977 to 1981.

Kevin Long in the Tangerine Bowl

University of South Carolina running back Kevin Long, #32, is thrown for a loss by Ron Zook, #17, of Ohio during Tangerine Bowl game in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 20, 1975. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson, File)

He joined the United States Football League in 1983. He was with the Chicago Blitz, Arizona Wranglers and the Arizona Outlaws.

Long is survived by his wife, Frankie, their four children and six grandchildren, according to FOX 57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.