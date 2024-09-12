Ex-Jets running back Kevin Long dead at 69

Kevin Long, a former South Carolina standout who played in the NFL for the New York Jets, died on Tuesday, the university said. He was 69.

Curtis Frye, a former track coach for the Gamecocks who was a close friend of Long’s, spoke to his wife and informed the university of his death. A cause of death was not given.

Long was from Clinton, South Carolina, and emerged as a star running back for South Carolina in 1975. He was the first South Carolina running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards and had six games where he rushed for more than 100 yards.

In 1977, the Jets selected him in the seventh round. He was in the same draft class as Hall of Famer Joe Klecko and Wesley Walker.

Long started in four of the 14 games he appeared in for the Jets during his rookie season. He busted onto the scene during his sophomore campaign when he ran for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished his time in the NFL with 2,190 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. He played only for the Jets from 1977 to 1981.

He joined the United States Football League in 1983. He was with the Chicago Blitz, Arizona Wranglers and the Arizona Outlaws.

Long is survived by his wife, Frankie, their four children and six grandchildren, according to FOX 57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.