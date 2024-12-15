Ex-Bills star Eric Moulds accused of knowingly giving STD to woman, lawsuit says

Former Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Eric Moulds has been accused in a lawsuit of knowingly giving several women sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The woman who filed the lawsuit told the Buffalo News that Moulds "knew, or should have known, he had a sexually transmitted disease" and failed to disclose the disease before they became intimate. The newspaper reported that Moulds allegedly gave the woman herpes simplex virus type 2.

Herpes simplex type 2 spreads by sexual contact and causes genital herpes, according to the World Health Organization. It is treatable but not curable.

The lawsuit said Moulds’ pregnant fiancée contacted the plaintiff and recommended she get tested for STDs and that the plaintiff learned via social media of other women who claimed to have been given STDs by the former NFL player.

"I think about women that may be in the same situation I am, and I know what I would have liked to have seen for myself," she told the Buffalo News.

Frank LoTempio III, who represents Moulds, told the newspaper the allegations against his client are false.

"We are in the process of gathering information/evidence and will be responding to the complaint, which we will vigorously defend," he added in a separate interview with Newsweek. "I will have more information and comments once the litigation process starts."

The lawsuit said Moulds allegedly contacted the woman in 2018 via social media and entered into a romantic relationship in January 2023, with the pair allegedly having their last sexual encounter in November 2023, according to the paper.

The woman said she tested positive for the disease in December 2023 despite having no sexual partners other than Moulds in that span.

Moulds was a first-round pick out of Mississippi State in 1996 by the Bills. He played with Buffalo through the 2005 season and spent the final two with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

He was a Pro Bowler with the Bills three times during his career.

He finished his NFL career with 764 catches for 9,995 yards and 49 touchdowns.