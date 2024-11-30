Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears

Ex-Bears coach Matt Eberflus shares gracious statement after historic firing

Eberflus was fired by the Bears with a 14-32 record

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Is Caleb Williams or Matt Eberflus to blame for Bears' loss vs. Lions? | The Facility Video

Is Caleb Williams or Matt Eberflus to blame for Bears' loss vs. Lions? | The Facility

James Jones on the Chicago Bears' clock management on their final play and whether Caleb Williams, Matt Eberflus or other players are to blame. The Bears lost 23-20 to the Detroit Lions and dropped to 4-8.

Despite becoming the first head coach in Chicago Bears history to be fired midseason, Matt Eberflus had kind words for the organization after his dismissal Friday. 

Eberflus was sacked after the Bears' disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day. On Friday morning, he met with reporters, expressing his belief that he would remain head coach and that he was focused on the team’s Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Matt Eberflus speaks

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to the media after a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Just hours later, Eberflus was fired. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This morning, after meeting with [Chairman] George [H. McCaskey] and [President and CEO] Kevin [Warren], we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. 

"I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Some on social media called out the Bears for the timing of Eberflus’ firing following his comments about planning for the 49ers, but the coach released a statement Saturday expressing his "heartfelt gratitude." 

Caleb Williams and Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with head coach Matt Eberflus during the second half of a game in Detroit Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BEARS SACK HEAD COACH MATT EBERFLUS AFTER THANKSGIVING DAY LOSS IN FIRST-EVER MIDSEASON FIRING

"I would like to thank the McCaskey family and Ryan Poles for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the players for all of their effort, dedication and resilience. In every situation — practice, games and especially in the face of adversity — you stayed together and gave great effort for your team and each other."

Eberflus also thanked the fan base for its "support and passion" and left his players with kind words. 

Matt Eberflus looks on

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during a game against the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day in Detroit Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I am most proud of was the way you carried yourself both on and off the field and represented the Bears organization with class in the community." 

Eberflus leaves the Bears with a 14-32 record, and Chicago becomes the third NFL team this season to fire a head coach. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.