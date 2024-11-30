Ex-Bears coach Matt Eberflus shares gracious statement after historic firing

Despite becoming the first head coach in Chicago Bears history to be fired midseason, Matt Eberflus had kind words for the organization after his dismissal Friday.

Eberflus was sacked after the Bears' disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day. On Friday morning, he met with reporters, expressing his belief that he would remain head coach and that he was focused on the team’s Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Just hours later, Eberflus was fired.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This morning, after meeting with [Chairman] George [H. McCaskey] and [President and CEO] Kevin [Warren], we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement.

"I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Some on social media called out the Bears for the timing of Eberflus’ firing following his comments about planning for the 49ers , but the coach released a statement Saturday expressing his "heartfelt gratitude."

BEARS SACK HEAD COACH MATT EBERFLUS AFTER THANKSGIVING DAY LOSS IN FIRST-EVER MIDSEASON FIRING

"I would like to thank the McCaskey family and Ryan Poles for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the players for all of their effort, dedication and resilience. In every situation — practice, games and especially in the face of adversity — you stayed together and gave great effort for your team and each other."

Eberflus also thanked the fan base for its "support and passion" and left his players with kind words.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I am most proud of was the way you carried yourself both on and off the field and represented the Bears organization with class in the community."

Eberflus leaves the Bears with a 14-32 record, and Chicago becomes the third NFL team this season to fire a head coach.