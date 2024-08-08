Ethiopian track star carried off on a stretcher after terrifying fall in men’s 3000m steeplechase final

Ethiopian track star Lamecha Girma is recovering after a scary scene in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final where the current world record holder was taken off the track on a stretcher after going down in the final lap of Wednesday’s race.

The 23-year-old Olympian was jostling for third place in the final lap of the race when he attempted to clear a hurdle. His back leg appeared to catch it, causing him to go down hard as the rest of the pack made their way past him.

Girma laid motionless on the track at Stade de France after appearing to hit the back of his head after clipping the hurdle.

He was tended to by several medics before a neck brace was placed on him. He was then taken off the track on a stretcher.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provided a positive update on Girma Thursday.

"We understand he is in good shape and he is okay, he is recovering," the IOC said in a statement, via Reuters.

Girma was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics defending silver medalist in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase. He is currently the world record holder as well, with a time of 7:52.11 which he set in Paris in 2023.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the gold medal, followed by American Kenneth Rooks for the silver and Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya for bronze.

