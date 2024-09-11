ESPN star upset with lack of time spent on climate change during presidential debate

Inflation, crime, the cost of living, readily available health care and its affordability, illegal immigration, drugs, war and terrorism, and Social Security are among Americans’ chief concerns going into the 2024 presidential election.

In one way or another, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris debated those issues Tuesday night in front of millions of Americans on ABC News. But one complaint bubbled up from an ESPN personality during the debate.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes wanted more attention focused on climate.

"In 20 years, history will not look kindly at the fact that it took 1.5 hours of a debate to (briefly) get to climate change," Kimes wrote on X.

"They will look back at the issues we prioritized, with great regret," she added in a separate post.

The quality of the environment has not been a great concern among Americans going into the campaign season, a Gallup poll showed earlier this year. The data said 37% of Americans who participated in the survey said it was a great deal to them, while 31% were concerned a fair amount with 32% not considering it a great deal.

Inflation was the top concern among Americans. The survey said 55% considered it to be a great deal while 24% were concerned about it a fair amount and 21% not at all.

Climate change was the last question of the night. Neither presidential candidate offered specific policy proposals to help ease the fears of the voters who were concerned about the issue.