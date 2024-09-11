Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

ESPN star upset with lack of time spent on climate change during presidential debate

A poll from earlier this year showed what Americans are truly concerned about

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Harris insists her values haven't changed during debate despite various flip-flops Video

Harris insists her values haven't changed during debate despite various flip-flops

Democratic strategist David Carlucci and former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Trump and Harris' performances during the ABC News Presidential Debate. 

Inflation, crime, the cost of living, readily available health care and its affordability, illegal immigration, drugs, war and terrorism, and Social Security are among Americans’ chief concerns going into the 2024 presidential election.

In one way or another, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris debated those issues Tuesday night in front of millions of Americans on ABC News. But one complaint bubbled up from an ESPN personality during the debate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mina Kimes in 2024

Mina Kimes attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes wanted more attention focused on climate.

"In 20 years, history will not look kindly at the fact that it took 1.5 hours of a debate to (briefly) get to climate change," Kimes wrote on X.

"They will look back at the issues we prioritized, with great regret," she added in a separate post.

Trump after ABC debate

Former President Trump gives a thumbs up in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TOP 5 MOMENTS DURING TRUMP-HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: 'I'M TALKING NOW'

The quality of the environment has not been a great concern among Americans going into the campaign season, a Gallup poll showed earlier this year. The data said 37% of Americans who participated in the survey said it was a great deal to them, while 31% were concerned a fair amount with 32% not considering it a great deal.

Inflation was the top concern among Americans. The survey said 55% considered it to be a great deal while 24% were concerned about it a fair amount and 21% not at all.

Harris ABC debate

Vice President Kamala Harris during the second presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Climate change was the last question of the night. Neither presidential candidate offered specific policy proposals to help ease the fears of the voters who were concerned about the issue.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.