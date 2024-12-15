Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Eagles, Steelers players get into skirmish as rivalry game between title contenders heats up

Both teams are in contention for Super Bowl

Ryan Gaydos
Published
It may be cold in Philadelphia, but the rivalry between the Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers heated up Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.

A brief skirmish broke out in the first quarter after it appeared Steelers tight end Darnell Washington blocked Eagles defensive back Darius Slay into the back of the end zone. Players from both teams gathered around them and pushing and shoving ensued.

Darius Slay and Darnell Washington

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington push and shove each other after a play on Sunday. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Washington and Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III were flagged for unnecessary roughness penalties. The Eagles accepted the penalty on Washington. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was upset with the penalties and made it known to one of the officials.

Pittsburgh ended the drive with a 37-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

Steelers players in skirmish

Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers players push and shove after a play during the first quarter. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia responded on the next drive. Jalen Hurts led the team down the field on a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Both teams came into the so-called Battle of Pennsylvania as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Russell Wilson seemed to be on his A-game in recent weeks with the defense playing as good as ever as they’ve been in contention for the AFC North crown.

The Eagles, though with some controversy surrounding Hurts and Brown, have maintained the NFC East lead over the contending Washington Commanders.

Jalen Hurts runs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith (56) and linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A win for either team would certainly add to their playoff hopes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.