Dolphins' Grant DuBose needs jersey cut off, leaves game on stretcher after scary hit vs Texans

A scary scene occurred in the Miami Dolphins-Houston Texans game on Sunday as wide receiver Grant DuBose had to be stretchered off the field with his jersey and pads cut off and his face mask and helmet removed after a bad hit.

The Dolphins receiver, who has been used sparingly this season, ran a slant route and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a quick pass to him for a first down.

However, Texans safety Calen Bullock crashed down in an attempt to break up the pass, and he did his job but at the cost of hurting the receiver. DuBose was down on the turf with Bullock clearly realizing something was wrong.

The game needed to be stopped for 12 minutes as medical staff assessed the situation and made the decision to cut off DuBose's jersey and pads before placing him on a stretcher to get off the field. Every Dolphins player and staff member not attending to DuBose was in a circle on one knee praying for their teammate.

Head coaches Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins and DeMeco Ryans of the Texans embraced as the scene played out as well.

DuBose left the game with what was officially called a head injury.

For the season, DuBose had one catch for 13 yards, which was a first down against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12.

The Dolphins ended up losing this contest against the Texans, 20-12, in a game in which they needed to come out victorious for playoff implications.

They are now 6-8 on the season with three games remaining, while the Texans could clinch the AFC South if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Denver Broncos later on Sunday.

