Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Saquon Barkley stuns NFL fans with backward hurdle over Jaguars defender

Barkley in his first season with Eagles

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley stunned the NFL world in the second quarter of his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts took the snap on 3rd and 6 and threw a short pass to Barkley out to the left side. Barkley caught the pass and broke one would-be tackler. He juked out a second defender and spun around him.

Saquon Barkley celebrates

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley reacts after his touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Barkley continued running up the field and tried another backward spin. Instead, he stopped about halfway and popped up into the air, leaping over a defender backward.

The Eagles, who were already up 7-0 at this point, had new life on their drive. Philadelphia finished with three points after a field goal and were up 10-0.

NFL fans watching the move in real time were stunned.

Barkley was leading the team in rushing (34 yards) and receiving (two catches for 34 yards). He and Hurts opened up the scoring for the Eagles in the first quarter. Hurts found Barkley for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Saquon Barkley runs

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a first down during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Saquon Barkley scores

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The star running back is in his first season with the Eagles after starting the first few years of his career with the New York Giants. Coming into the game. He had 766 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in seven games. He also had 17 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia was 5-2 before Week 9. A win would help them keep pace with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East lead.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.