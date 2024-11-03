Eagles' Saquon Barkley stuns NFL fans with backward hurdle over Jaguars defender

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley stunned the NFL world in the second quarter of his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts took the snap on 3rd and 6 and threw a short pass to Barkley out to the left side. Barkley caught the pass and broke one would-be tackler. He juked out a second defender and spun around him.

Barkley continued running up the field and tried another backward spin. Instead, he stopped about halfway and popped up into the air, leaping over a defender backward.

The Eagles, who were already up 7-0 at this point, had new life on their drive. Philadelphia finished with three points after a field goal and were up 10-0.

NFL fans watching the move in real time were stunned.

Barkley was leading the team in rushing (34 yards) and receiving (two catches for 34 yards). He and Hurts opened up the scoring for the Eagles in the first quarter. Hurts found Barkley for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The star running back is in his first season with the Eagles after starting the first few years of his career with the New York Giants. Coming into the game. He had 766 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in seven games. He also had 17 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia was 5-2 before Week 9. A win would help them keep pace with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East lead.