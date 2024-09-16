Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Saquon Barkley draws ire from NFL fans after critical dropped pass in loss to Falcons

Barkley's crucial drop let the Falcons get a crack at the game-winner

Saquon Barkley learned about the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans the hard way on Monday night.

The star running back, who joined the Eagles after spending the first part of his career with the New York Giants, had a chance to seal the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saquon Barkley tackled

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, #26, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, #99, during the second half of an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On 3rd down with 1:46 remaining, Jalen Hurts rolled out and fired a very catchable ball to Barkley, but it was dropped. A Barkley catch would likely have gotten Philadelphia at the very least another first down to seal the game.

However, Philadelphia ended up kicking a field goal to make it 21-15 with 1:39 to go.

Of course, the ball got into the hands of Kirk Cousins with no timeouts left. The Eagles barely had any pressure on the veteran quarterback as he slung the pill all over the field.

Saquon Barkley avoids the tackle

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, #26, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, #55, after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Cousins then found Drake London for the game-tying touchdown. Younghoe Koo then nailed a long extra-point attempt to give the Falcons the lead, 22-21. They won by the same score after Jessie Bates III picked up Hurts on the next drive.

Eagles fans were furious with Barkley.

"I dropped the ball, and we lost," Barkley said after the game, via the Delaware News Journal.

He added, "It was a great play call. I just have to make the catch."

The running back finished with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries. He had four catches on five targets for 21 yards.

Saquon Barkley catches the ball

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, #26, catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, #3, during the second half of an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Both teams are now 1-1 through the first two weeks of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.