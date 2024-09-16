Eagles' Saquon Barkley draws ire from NFL fans after critical dropped pass in loss to Falcons

Saquon Barkley learned about the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans the hard way on Monday night.

The star running back, who joined the Eagles after spending the first part of his career with the New York Giants, had a chance to seal the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

On 3rd down with 1:46 remaining, Jalen Hurts rolled out and fired a very catchable ball to Barkley, but it was dropped. A Barkley catch would likely have gotten Philadelphia at the very least another first down to seal the game.

However, Philadelphia ended up kicking a field goal to make it 21-15 with 1:39 to go.

Of course, the ball got into the hands of Kirk Cousins with no timeouts left. The Eagles barely had any pressure on the veteran quarterback as he slung the pill all over the field.

Cousins then found Drake London for the game-tying touchdown. Younghoe Koo then nailed a long extra-point attempt to give the Falcons the lead, 22-21. They won by the same score after Jessie Bates III picked up Hurts on the next drive.

Eagles fans were furious with Barkley.

"I dropped the ball, and we lost," Barkley said after the game, via the Delaware News Journal.

He added, "It was a great play call. I just have to make the catch."

The running back finished with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries. He had four catches on five targets for 21 yards.

Both teams are now 1-1 through the first two weeks of the season.