Eagles coach Nick Sirianni trolls Giants fans: ‘We got your best player’

New York Giants fans are not pleased Saquon Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is taunting them about it.

While talking with reporters Wednesday, Sirianni was asked about the luxury of having Barkley in his backfield. His answer is one you’d expect an Eagles fan would give a Giants fan.

"Sometimes you see Giants fans around here — being so close," Sirianni said, via CBS Sports. "And they give me a good, ‘Hey, go Giants.’ I typically let it go, but if the [fan] gets me good enough, I usually say, ‘You know, we got your best player.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sirianni reportedly said it with a smirk, knowing Giants fans dislike that their No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is now with an NFC East enemy.

But the Eagles gave Barkley an offer he loved to join a playoff-ready squad. The Eagles gave him a three-year deal worth $12.6 million per season, while the Giants reportedly did not make him an offer this offseason. Instead, the Giants were quick to sign his replacement in free agency, Devin Singletary.

Sirianni’s claim that the Eagles got the Giants’ best player has backing considering what he’s done through his six NFL seasons.

SAQUON BARKLEY IS LIVING A DREAM IN EAGLES' STAR-STUDDED OFFENSE

Barkley is fourth in Giants history with 5,211 rushing yards and seventh in total yards with 7,311 in 74 games. And while New York hasn’t been a great team with him leading the offense — the Giants are 34-64-1 since 2018 — Barkley was a player fans could rally around.

During the 2022 season, which saw the Giants’ only playoff run with Barkley, the Penn State product had his best year with 1,312 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns, while hauling in 57 passes for 338 yards.

However, the Giants had a poor season again in 2023, especially once quarterback Daniel Jones was lost in the middle of the season with a torn ACL.

Barkley still managed 962 rushing yards and 280 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns for New York.

As long as Barkley is healthy, Sirianni should have fun utilizing his versatility, strength and speed in the backfield. Giants fans have been saying for quite some time Barkley’s true talents would shine behind a more fortified offensive line, and the Eagles have that even with centerJason Kelce retiring.

Barkley’s addition to an offense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert is imposing for an Eagles team looking to return to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley will be facing the Giants twice in each of the next three seasons if he remains in Philly.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.