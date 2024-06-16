Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green 'had no idea' Klay Thompson unfollowed Warriors on social media as free agency looms

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors is murky.

The 34-year-old NBA star is scheduled to enter the free agent market later this month. The Warriors drafted Thompson in the first round in 2011, and he has spent his entire NBA career with the franchise. But his production has been uneven in recent seasons as he aged and dealt with injury setbacks. 

Amid the uncertainty, Thompson appeared to unfollow the Warriors on Instagram. But, Thompson did appear to still be following the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors G League affiliate, as of Sunday morning.

Klay Thompson looks on court

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

There were still a number of Warriors-related photos and reels of Thompson on his account as of Sunday morning, including a tribute post to the team's late assistant coach Dejan 'Deki' Milojević. 

The Serbian professional basketball player and coach died after he suffered a medical emergency at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City in January. He was 46.

"Forever in our hearts our berate Deki," Thompson wrote in the post.

But, the most recent post of Thompson in a Warriors' jersey now appears to date back to 2022.

The apparent unfollowing marks the latest in the ongoing saga surrounding Thompson's future with Golden State. While the status of potential contract negotiations between Thompson's representatives and the Warriors remains unclear, some have speculated that the star guard is seeking another top-of-the-market contract.

Klay Thompson attempts to make a layup

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 5, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Both sides were engaged in contract extension talks last summer, but those negations stalled over salary differences and the amount of years on the potential deal, The Athletic reported.

The Warriors presented a two-year deal worth an estimated $48 million prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, according to the report. But Thompson reportedly rejected the offer.

Thompson's longtime teammate, Draymond Green reacted to the social media, saying he did not know the motivation behind the move.

Draymond and Klay

Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.   (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I know all of you were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors and deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened," Green said on the latest edition of "The Draymond Green Show." "I think it's f-----g hilarious.

"I think that's comical. I know you all want somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. Ain't never going to be that. That's hilarious."

Even if Thompson does not play with the Warriors next season, he will likely end up in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame a few years after he decides to call it quits. The NBA's free agency period officially opens on June 30.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.