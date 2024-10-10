Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa's wife shows support for Trump, prompting hate comments on husband's brain health

Brittany Mahomes has company in the club of NFL quarterback wives who support Donald Trump.

The wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Annah Tagovailoa, posted a story to her Instagram on Wednesday that praised former President Trump's preemptive response to Hurricane Milton.

She re-posted a video from conservative influencer Benny Johnson that showed footage of the former president hosting 275 Florida Power and LIght linemen at one of Trump's resorts in Miami. Trump hosted the workers free of charge as a safe place for them to wait out the hurricane while it made landfall in more northern areas of Florida.

Tagovailoa's post follows a trend set by Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who began to show support for Trump in mid-August. Mahomes liked a post of Trump's policy platform on Aug. 13 and a comment on one of her own Instagram posts read "TRUMP-VANCE 2024," a few weeks later.

Mahomes was hit with a wave of hate comments after screenshots of her like of Trump's policy platform circulated across social media, so much so that she needed to make multiple posts speaking out against the hate she was receiving.

While Tagovailoa has received some praise for her post, there were a few negative comments aimed at her and her husband, Tua Tagovailoa.

Many of the negative comments addressed Tua's recent concussion that he suffered in Week 2 of the season against the Buffalo Bills. It was the third concussion of the quarterback's pro career, and has brought widespread concern over his long-term brain health and NFL future.

"Looks like she’s suffering from concussions as well," one X user wrote in response.

Another user wrote, "Her brain is as mush as her husband’s."

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in a single season in 2022.

TUA TAGOVAILOA'S RETIREMENT COULD COST DOLPHINS $124 MILLION AFTER GM RELIED ON JIUJITSU TO END HIS CONCUSSIONS

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 after suffering his latest concussion. The concussion brought about cries by fans, pro athlete peers and media pundits for the quarterback to retire from football over concerns of CTE and further brain damage. The NFL has not weighed in as to when or if the quarterback will return.

Dolphis said head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa told reporters this week that the quarterback will meet with brain health experts during the team's bye week, as he still hasn't cleared concussion protocol. When asked if the team has been advised to hold Tagovailoa out longer even after he's been cleared to return, McDaniel said he has received "nothing negative" from experts.

Tua and Annah reportedly met during their time at the University of Alabama and got married in secret in July 2022. The couple has chosen to keep their relationship private from the media since Tua came into the NFL. The couple has two children, their son Ace, who was born in August 2022, and their daughter Maisey in 2023.

Annah, born Annah Gore in 1999, is from North Carolina. She went to a private Catholic school, St. Gertrude High School in Virginia, and then attended college at Alabama with Tua.

Tua, meanwhile, was born and raised in Hawaii, and also attended a private Catholic school, the St. Louis School in Honolulu.

Tua met Trump in person when he and the Alabama Crimson Tide visited the White House after winning the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship in 2018.

