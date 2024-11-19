Dolphins' Jonnu Smith says teammate Calais Campbell is 'like the LeBron James of the NFL'

The Miami Dolphins have battled their fair share of turbulence this season.

At one point, the Dolphins owned a 2-6 record. However, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return from injury has stabilized the team's offense and has helped Miami win its past two games.

During the offseason, former Miami Hurricanes star Calais Campbell decided to return to South Florida and signed with the Dolphins.

The six-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of his 17th NFL season, and the experienced veteran defensive tackle has made a profound impact on the 2024 Dolphins — if you ask one of his teammates. Tight end Jonnu Smith recently praised Campbell, 38, for continuing to showcase his ability to be a key contributor.

"Calais is one of my favorite teammates in all the sports that I've played," Smith said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Campbell recorded his fourth sack of the year during Miami's 34-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Campbell's four sacks are the most by any player on the Dolphins roster this season. He now has 109.5 career sacks.

The veteran defensive lineman has also played an important role in Miami's run defense. But, Campbell's impact extends beyond the football field. The 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has brought more leadership to the Dolphins locker room.

"He's like the LeBron James of the NFL right now as far as his age and the production that he brings to the game, still playing at a high level. I mean, the guy is 1,000 years old and playing like he's 21."

Campbell is among the short list of NFL athletes who have played the defensive lineman position who have been able to continue playing — let alone make an impact — once they reached their late-30s.

Smith, who was also teammates with Campbell in Atlanta with the Falcons last season, then described Campbell as the "best leader" he's "been around.

If Campbell is able to log two more sacks over the course of the Dolphins' seven remaining games, he will pass former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for 40th on the all-time list.

The Dolphins will welcome the New England Patriots in Week 12 for an AFC East division showdown.

