Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becomes first in MLB history with 50 home runs, 50 steals in single season

Shohei Ohtani's first season in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform is a memorable one as he made MLB history by becoming the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani entered Thursday against the Miami Marlins with 10 games to reach the never-before-touched milestone, but he decided to get it all out of the way as he stole his 50th and 51st bases.

Then Ohtani hit his 49th and 50th home runs in the same game, breaking Shawn Green’s 2001 season record for the most in a single season by a Dodger in the process.

This is a developing story. More to come.