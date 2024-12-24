Devils pull off ultimate troll job on Rangers during dominant victory

The New Jersey Devils have owned their Hudson River rivals this year, and they had another W to celebrate outside of their 5-0 win over the New York Rangers.

Over five years ago, the Devils and Rangers, respectively, had the first and second overall picks of the NHL Draft, and the selections were simple.

Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko were long assumed to be the first and second picks that year, and that's exactly what happened.

However, that night during a Rangers draft party at Madison Square Garden, Ranger fans applauded the Devils selecting Hughes — whether it was because they preferred Kakko, or they were torn between the two players and didn't want to be torn between the two is up for discussion.

Well, the two players have had very opposite tenures with their respective teams. Hughes has become a Calder Trophy candidate, while Kakko not only didn't live up to the hype, but the Rangers also traded him earlier this month to the Seattle Kraken.

The two foes met in Newark on Monday, and it was the Rangers' first game against New Jersey since trading Kakko, and the Devils, and their fans had a field day.

On the scoreboard, the Devils played a video of one of the aforementioned Kakko celebrations by Rangers fans, and the camera immediately panned to Hughes, who couldn't help but laugh.

To add insult to injury, Hughes scored twice in the Devils' 5-0 victory. After the win, the Devils posted a video of that same video but photoshopped an "L' on MSG's scoreboard.

It's been a disappointing season for the Rangers, who after being Stanley Cup contenders last year may just miss out on the playoffs. Meanwhile, New Jersey can make a serious run for the Cup this year with Hughes leading the charge.

The Devils' 49 points this season are tied for the second-most in the league. The Devils beat the Rangers in the 2023 Playoffs, as well.

