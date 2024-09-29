Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry's stunning 87-yard touchdown run makes Ravens history

Henry's sprint down the field was the longest run in team history

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Baltimore Ravens needed just a single play on offense to find the end zone on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, and franchise history was made in the process. 

After forcing Josh Allen and the Bills’ red-hot offense to punt on its first drive of the game, Lamar Jackson and his Ravens offense set up from their own 13-yard line. 

On the first snap, Jackson turned around and handed it off to his star running back Derrick Henry and he immediately saw a hole on the right side of the line that he liked. 

Derrick Henry runs

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs through Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) tackle attempt during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Thanks to a perfect block from fullback Patrick Ricard, Henry was quickly into the second level and saw daylight as he turned on the burners down the right sideline. 

As Bills defenders were chasing him, Henry kept pace, looking up at the videoboard in front of him to see where Buffalo players were. But they couldn’t catch up, as Henry walked into the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for the Ravens on their home turf. 

Henry, who came into this game with the most rushing touchdowns in the league with four through three games, didn’t just put his team up 7-0, but he made Ravens history with the longest run in franchise history at 87 yards. 

Derrick Henry runs

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball en route to a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

"King Henry" was a massive pickup for Baltimore this offseason, as the former Tennessee Titans running back hit the free agent market as one of the top options for every team to bid for. 

Henry ended up signing a two-year contract worth up to $16 million with Baltimore. 

With Jackson already such a rushing threat when he has the ball in his hands, adding Henry has been as advertised despite the Ravens coming into this game with a 1-2 record on the year. 

Derrick Henry celebrates touchdown

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Henry entered Sunday with the fifth-most rushing yards in the league at 281 over 56 attempts, which comes out to five yards per carry. 

