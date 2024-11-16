Dana White addresses rumors Trump will make an appearance at UFC 309: ‘He’s a big fan’

UFC President Dana White addressed recent rumors President-elect Trump will make an appearance at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309 Saturday night, adding that his longtime friend is a "big fan" of the sport.

White, a longtime supporter of Trump who made several appearances for Trump's campaign leading up to the election, was asked to confirm speculation Trump would make an appearance during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Well, I think that anything is possible," White said with a smile. "He’s a big fan. Who knows? He could pop in."

White added that it would be "huge" if the president-elect were to show up, noting he’s a favorite among the majority of the UFC fan base.

"When you think about fighter walkouts, whenever a fighter walks out to the [octagon], I mean, the two biggest that actually shake the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor," White said. "If he comes [Saturday] night, it will definitely be fun."

Trump made an appearance at UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in June, and he emerged to a thunderous applause.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who is stepping back into the octagon more than two years after his last fight, said last week he thinks Trump will make an appearance.

"I did see Trump, and he said, "I’ll either be there on Nov. 16 because we won the election, or, if I lost, I’ll be depressed, and I won’t show up.’ Obviously, he won the election so it sounds like he’s going to be there."

Chandler added that winning his fight in front of Trump would be an "honor."

"I’ll be draped in the 50 stars and 13 bars. I will have the American flag on my person. And it’ll be an honor to go out there, get my hand raised at the world’s most iconic arena in front of our president-elect, and it’s going to be a good night at Madison Square Garden."

Trump’s team has not commented on his travel plans for Saturday, but two sources told Reuters he is expected to appear.