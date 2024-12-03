Dak Prescott wants Mike McCarthy to remain Cowboys head coach: 'Wholeheartedly believe in him'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be locked in for the future after signing a lucrative extension this past offseason, but with five games remaining on the schedule, head coach Mike McCarthy's future in "Jerry's World" remains to be seen.

If it were up to Prescott, McCarthy would return in 2025.

Prescott isn't able to run McCarthy's offense on gameday after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, a main reason why Dallas isn't going to replicate another 12-5 season for the fourth straight season.

But he believes in McCarthy's leadership, enough so that he basically endorsed owner Jerry Jones extending his contract following the 2024 regular season.

"Your coach seems like he's playing on his last contract and [I'm] almost feeling helpless like I can't help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach," Prescott told Yahoo Sports. "Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can."

As the Cowboys' season was spiraling out of control before ripping off back-to-back wins, most recently against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, McCarthy's tenure as head coach in Dallas appeared all but done.

However, Jones did say last week that it wouldn't be "crazy" to think McCarthy could return for his sixth season and even more after that.

It's something Prescott loved to hear.

"I believe in him wholeheartedly," Prescott explained. "I don't want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to said it."

The main argument for McCarthy staying is three straight 12-5 seasons before this rollercoaster year, two of which resulted in NFC East division titles. He also has a Super Bowl under his belt from coaching the Green Bay Packers, led by then-quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, Cowboys fans know their rosters have been good enough for more than just a playoff berth — they want that elusive Super Bowl appearance, let alone the Vince Lombardi Trophy, that hasn't come since 1995.

The Cowboys were upset by the Packers at AT&T Stadium to end their playoff run last season, leaving much up for question with Prescott and McCarthy heading into the 2024 season on their last year of their deals.

But, much like those Packers, momentum to finish a season can be a difference maker, especially in a league where everyone is playing for that next contract no matter the team's record.

It's improbable, but does McCarthy keeping the Cowboys in the playoff conversation until the final week of the season show that he can battle through adversity? Jones did say this week that he's "steady as a rock," and there are winnable games left on the schedule.

It starts with the Cincinnati Bengals at home on "Monday Night Football" in Week 14 followed by the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and ending in Week 18 with the Washington Commanders.

McCarthy knows what's at stake, but his franchise quarterback is going to bat for him even if he can't be under center the rest of the way in 2024.