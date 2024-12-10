Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says cancer he beat over summer has returned

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announced Tuesday that the prostate cancer he defeated earlier this year has returned.

The Chicago Cubs legend wrote in an Instagram post that the cancer, which he thought had been eliminated by radiation, has spread.

"Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed, and it has spread to other organs," he wrote Tuesday. "This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family."

"Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said in a statement Tuesday. "I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge."

Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 16 seasons in the majors. He made his big league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Cubs in January 1982.

Sandberg turned into one of the majors’ top players with the Cubs. He made 10 MLB All-Star teams and won nine Gold Gloves. He also was the NL MVP in 1984.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Over the summer, the Cubs immortalized Sandberg with a statue that depicts him crouched and waiting for a grounder. It stands next to bronze tributes to fellow Hall of Famers Ferguson Jenkins, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ernie Banks.

