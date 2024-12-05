Creighton basketball coach makes bold claim after Bluejays upset top-ranked Kansas

The Creighton basketball teams have recorded their signature win of 2024.

The Bluejays knocked off the No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks for arguably the biggest upset so far this season. At one point, Creighton led by 17 en route to the 76-63 victory.

After the game, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott made a bold claim. "This is the building [where] No. 1 teams go to die evidently," the coach said as fans stormed the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To McDermott's point, Creighton was able to pull off a similar feat last season by upsetting the then top-ranked UConn Huskies on their home court in Omaha.

The Bluejays 85-66 victory last season also sparked a court-storming moment.

LSU STAR FLAU'JAE JOHNSON SAYS UNRIVALED LEAGUE 'CHANGING THE GAME' AS SHE JOINS IN NIL PARTNERSHIP

Under McDermott, Creighton has made nine appearances in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 on three occasions.

The Bluejays win over Kansas marked the program's 15th win over a top-10 opponent since McDermott became the head coach in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Creighton is scheduled to remain in Omaha for its next game against UNLV. Tip off is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, Kansas will travel to Missouri for a matchup with the Tigers on Dec. 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.