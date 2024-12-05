Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Creighton Bluejays

Creighton basketball coach makes bold claim after Bluejays upset top-ranked Kansas

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Creighton basketball teams have recorded their signature win of 2024.

The Bluejays knocked off the No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks for arguably the biggest upset so far this season. At one point, Creighton led by 17 en route to the 76-63 victory.

After the game, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott made a bold claim. "This is the building [where] No. 1 teams go to die evidently," the coach said as fans stormed the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Greg McDermott coaches a game

Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott signals the team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. (Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images)

To McDermott's point, Creighton was able to pull off a similar feat last season by upsetting the then top-ranked UConn Huskies on their home court in Omaha.

The Bluejays 85-66 victory last season also sparked a court-storming moment.

LSU STAR FLAU'JAE JOHNSON SAYS UNRIVALED LEAGUE 'CHANGING THE GAME' AS SHE JOINS IN NIL PARTNERSHIP

Under McDermott, Creighton has made nine appearances in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 on three occasions.

Greg McDermott coaches

Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott watches as guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts a three point shot against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. (Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images)

The Bluejays win over Kansas marked the program's 15th win over a top-10 opponent since McDermott became the head coach in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Creighton is scheduled to remain in Omaha for its next game against UNLV. Tip off is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, Kansas will travel to Missouri for a matchup with the Tigers on Dec. 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.