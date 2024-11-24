Cowboys score 24 points in 4th quarter for narrow victory over Commanders in bizarre game

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders, 34-26, on Sunday in their Week 12 NFC East battle. And that’s probably the easiest way to describe what occurred in the game

The score was 3-3 at halftime and Dallas took a 10-9 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter when Cooper Rush found Jalen Tolbert for a 6-yard touchdown. It seemed like it was going to be a defensive battle with no real scoring going on for either team.

Then, the fourth quarter happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys took a 20-9 lead over the Commanders after Rush found tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 22-yard touchdown. It seemed like it was enough for the Cowboys to close out the game as there was only 5:16 left.

Jayden Daniels sparked a roaring comeback. He found Zach Ertz for a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to three.

Dallas struck back with a special teams play. Austin Seibert kicked the ball down the field. Returner KaVontae Turpin fumbled the ball initially, picked it up, made a spin move and then was gone. He galloped 99 yards for the score and the Cowboys had a 10-point lead.

The Commanders drove down the field in six plays to set up Seibert for a 51-yard field goal. Dallas went three-and-out on its next possession. But inexplicably made a bad mistake on defense.

Daniels found wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the veteran found space around Cowboys defenders and took the ball into the end zone. One play, 86 yards. Washington could have tied the game but Seibert missed the point-after attempt. The Commanders were down 27-26.

Seibert tried the onside kick to recover it, but the ball bounced to Dallas player Juanyeh Thomas, who for some reason returned the ball 43 yards for a touchdown. It gave the Commanders one final drive. It would have been an even bigger calamity if Daniels found similar magic as he did against the Chicago Bears.

AARON RODGERS HAS RESISTED INJURY SCANS TO AVOID BEING BENCHED: REPORT

Luckily, for the Cowboys, Daniels’ Hail Mary attempt was batted down and the Cowboys picked up the win.

The two teams combined for 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Rush was solid enough to get the win for the Cowboys. He was 24-of-32 with 247 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Schoonmaker had three catches for 55 yards. Tolbert had two catches for 22 yards.

CeeDee Lamb led Dallas with 10 catches for 67 yards.

The Commanders had three turnovers. Daniels had two interceptions – one to Chauncey Golston and the other to Israel Mukuamu. Commanders tight end John Bates also fumbled.

The rookie quarterback was 25-of-38 with 275 yards and two touchdown passes. He also led the team with 74 rushing yards and had a rushing touchdown.

McLaurin had five catches for 102 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas improved to 4-7 on the season and Washington fell to 7-5.