Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says raccoon, squirrel are among dietary preferences

Jones suggested consuming raccoon was 'not uncommon at all'

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones often finds himself in front of a microphone. The billionaire typically does not shy away from sharing his thoughts on the football team he owns, but at times he will delve into other subjects.

Jones' latest routine appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan turned out to be rather unusual. At one point during the discussion, Jones revealed he enjoys consuming raccoons and squirrels.

Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette's name seemed to be used as the launching point for the conversation about cuisine preferences. Jones then brought up his past experiences with the aforementioned raccoons and squirrels.

Jerry Jones at Giants-Cowboys

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Legette previously mentioned that he's consumed raccoons in the past during an appearance earlier this month on the "St. Brown Podcast."

"I've eaten a lot of raccoon," Jones said seemingly in a nod to Legette's dietary preferences. "Yes, the answer is yes. I've eaten it hunting, and I've actually had it served by my mom at the table away from hunting. ... It's not uncommon at all."

Jerry Jones vs Steelers

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;  Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.  (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Jones also recalled times when squirrels would spark family conversations about who would be able to eat certain parts of the animal.

"One of my favorites is squirrel," Jones continued. "It's wonderful, and my mother could do a great job of [preparing] it. We all had our favorite pieces. ... My mom and I would even ask for the brain in a squirrel. Delicious. Seriously."

Jerry Jones looks on

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.  (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cowboys enter Week 16 with a 6-8 record. Dallas hosts the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 22.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.