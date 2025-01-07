Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey apologizes after kickoff goes awry, drills cheerleader in head

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has shared the apology she received from kicker Brandon Aubrey after he drilled her in the back of the head with a ball during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Michelle Siemienowski was standing on the sidelines when Aubrey’s kick went out of bounds near the 10-yard line at AT&T Stadium.

Despite a cameraman’s attempts to deflect the ball, it hit Siemienowski in the back of the head, knocking her over.

She quickly stood up as her teammates checked on her. The broadcast caught Siemienowski smiling after the incident.

She took to social media Monday to share that she was "fine," and to thank everyone for checking in. She also shared with fans a note that Aubrey wrote to her apologizing.

"This past 24 hours has been a whirlwind! I got a ton of messages and I wanted to thank you all for checking in and for your kind words. I am all okay, so no need to worry," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Also… Thank you [Aubrey] for this apology note! I was told he wanted to come find me on the field after the incident, but unfortunately I kept moving around on the field. He was so kind to write me a note anyways! No hard feelings here! And now I have a souvenir for my last game of my rookie season!"

The note from Aubrey read, "Michelle, so sorry about hitting you on (kickoff)! Hope you are doing well! Love watching y’all!"

Despite Sunday’s loss to the Commanders and the mishap on kickoff, Aubrey set a record with 40 field goals this season to become just the fifth kicker in NFL history with at least 40 field goals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.