College Football

Cornell pulls off wild fake punt that ends in 74-yard touchdown vs. Penn, beginning maddening scoring barrage

110 points were scored in the game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Even on the football field, Cornell is just smarter.

Cornell was leading Penn, 14-7, late in the first quarter in the battle of Ivy League schools when it went deep into its bag of tricks.

From its own 26-yard line, Cornell faced a 4th and 8, and it got into punt formation. Then, Cornell shocked just about everybody.

Cornell helmet

A Cornell Big Red helmet sits on the field during a game against the Pennsylvania Quakers Nov. 6, 2021, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Instead of snapping it to the punter, the long snapper hiked the ball to Robert Tucker, a running back on the protect team.

The punter acted as if the snap went over his head to add a diversion.

Tucker found a hole at the line and got the first down easily. Then, he had just two men to beat, and with a blocker up front, the rest was easy.

Penn Helmet

A Penn Quakers football helmet on the sideline during a game between the Penn Quakers and the Harvard Crimson Nov. 16, 2019, at Harvard Stadium in Allston, Mass. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tucker juked one defender while a blocker flattened another, allowing Tucker to coast 74 yards for a touchdown to make it a 21-7 Cornell lead.

Penn then outscored Cornell 60-28 the remainder of the game.

After the punt right before Cornell's surprise play, Penn scored on each of its final 10 drives, eight of which ended in touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cornell threw three costly interceptions.

Ivy League jacket

The Ivy League logo is worn by a sideline official during the game between the Brown Bears and the Princeton Tigers Oct. 14, 2022, at Princeton Stadium in Princeton, NJ. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perhaps the trickery lit a fire under Penn, which came away with a 67-43 victory. Penn scored 19, 20 and 21 points in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

