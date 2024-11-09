Cornell pulls off wild fake punt that ends in 74-yard touchdown vs. Penn, beginning maddening scoring barrage

Even on the football field, Cornell is just smarter.

Cornell was leading Penn, 14-7, late in the first quarter in the battle of Ivy League schools when it went deep into its bag of tricks.

From its own 26-yard line, Cornell faced a 4th and 8, and it got into punt formation. Then, Cornell shocked just about everybody.

Instead of snapping it to the punter, the long snapper hiked the ball to Robert Tucker, a running back on the protect team.

The punter acted as if the snap went over his head to add a diversion.

Tucker found a hole at the line and got the first down easily. Then, he had just two men to beat, and with a blocker up front, the rest was easy.

Tucker juked one defender while a blocker flattened another, allowing Tucker to coast 74 yards for a touchdown to make it a 21-7 Cornell lead.

Penn then outscored Cornell 60-28 the remainder of the game.

After the punt right before Cornell's surprise play, Penn scored on each of its final 10 drives, eight of which ended in touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cornell threw three costly interceptions.

Perhaps the trickery lit a fire under Penn, which came away with a 67-43 victory. Penn scored 19, 20 and 21 points in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

