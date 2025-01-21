Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Confident Chiefs bettor places $1.3 million wager on Kansas City to beat Bills in AFC Championship showdown

Josh Allen is 0-3 against Chiefs in playoffs

Paulina Dedaj
Published
One bold bettor is hoping that history repeats itself when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game this weekend. 

The Chiefs are in hot pursuit of the first-ever three-peat and one optimistic sports bettor believes – very confidently – that they can pull off a win over the Bills on Sunday afternoon in the same way they did at the AFC Championship game in 2021. 

Josh Allen carries the ball

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

According to Caesars Sportsbook, a $1.3 million wager was placed on the Chiefs moneyline (-130). The total payout would be $2.3 million. 

The Chiefs are currently favored to win by -1.5, while the Bills moneyline is +114. 

If we’re judging history, the Chiefs are the safe bet. 

Patrick Mahomes and company have been to seven straight AFC Championship games. They’ve won four of the last five and went on to win three Super Bowls, including two straight. They are now looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in three straight seasons. 

Patrick Mahomes pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

2025 NFL AFC, NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: EAGLES, CHIEFS FAVORED

"Obviously, you want to win three in a row," Mahomes said, "but building those memories with the guys and with the community every single year is special. When I look back at all the different Super Bowls we’ve won, I look back at special moments that we’ve had and special games that we’ve had. We’ll try to do that the same this year." 

The rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs has seen three of Buffalo’s last four playoff runs come to an end thanks to Kansas City. The first was in 2021 in the AFC Championship game, the next year a heartbreaking overtime loss in the divisional round, and again last season another narrow loss in the divisional round. 

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a pass during the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

But 2025 could be the year of the underdog if the Bills maintain what they’ve been doing in the regular season. 

Bills vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET 

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

How to watch: CBS

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.