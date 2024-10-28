Commanders' Jayden Daniels talks Hail Mary TD pass: 'Nothing but God'

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fired up a prayer and it was answered.

Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown pass to Noah Brown gave the Commanders an 18-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. It was by far one of the most exciting passes of the season.

Daniels talked about the play with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

"Nothing but God, man. Nothing but God," Daniels said. "Without Him I don’t think I’d be playing this week. But man, all glory to God."

It was a toss-up whether Daniels would take the field for the Week 8 game. He injured his ribs in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers and didn’t play the rest of the game. The R&R throughout the week helped him get ready for the Bears, and he delivered at a key moment.

Daniels’ pass was tipped into the hands of Brown for the win.

"I was juiced up, for sure," he said after the game. "Excited because that’s kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that. That was my first time."

Daniels was 21-of-38 with 326 passing yards and the game-winning touchdown pass.

"We’re blessed to have ‘5’ leading this team: The things he can do is special," Brown said. "I wouldn’t want to play with any other quarterback."

Washington moved to 6-2 on the season with the victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.