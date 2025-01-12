Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders' Jayden Daniels bleeds after suffering gash below eye vs Bucs

Daniels leads Commanders to touchdown on same drive

Ryan Gaydos
Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels was cut and bloodied in the second quarter of his playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Commanders called a timeout with 11:16 left in the half. The NBC broadcast showed a cut below the quarterback’s right eye. Blood streaked down his face as the team’s medical staff tried to get him cleaned up.

Jayden Daniels vs Buccaneers defender

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Daniels came back out for 3rd-and-3 and was able to find wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down. Three plays later, Daniels put Washington on top with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown. Washington took a 7-3 lead with 9:26 left in the quarter.

He was treated on the sidelines after the touchdown drive.

Jayden Daniels throws

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

It was Daniels’ first playoff game of his career, and he appeared to be as cool and as poised as he’s been all season long. 

Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season. That game was also against the Buccaneers. Mark Brunell led Washington to a 17-10 win over Chris Simms and the Buccaneers. Clinton Portis had a rushing touchdown and the late Sean Taylor had a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Jayden Daniels runs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambles during the second quarter of an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

It’s the Commanders’ first playoff appearance since 2020. They won the NFC East that season with a 7-9 record.

