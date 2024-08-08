Colin Jost's run covering Olympic surfing in Tahiti comes to screeching halt after foot injury, infections

Comedian Colin Jost landed what appeared to be a dream assignment for the summer. In July, he traveled to Tahiti to cover surfing for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

But the "Saturday Night Live" staff writer and cast member recently revealed that he suffered a gruesome foot injury during his time on the French Polynesian island.

"This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me," Jost captioned an Instagram photo showing his injured foot. Jost eventually developed a staph infection. He also dealt with an ear infection.

Shortly after the injury and infections were revealed, NBC said that Jost's time covering the Olympics had come to an end after the comedian "stayed longer than originally planned."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Colin stayed longer than originally planned," NBC said in a statement obtained by USA Today. "The competition ran long due to weather. He had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti."

Jost later said he spent time working with the onsite medical personnel after the infection began.

WHO IS CAROLINE MARKS? FLORIDA NATIVE OLYMPIAN WHO JUST WON GOLD FOR THE US IN SURFING

"I've been visiting the medical tent regularly. It's a weird feeling when you're in the medical tent way more than any of the athletes," Jost told NBC Sports on July 30.

"The medical staff at this point, they know my name, they're very familiar with my badge ID number, they know I'm allergic to penicillin," he continued. "They started saying, 'We need to see you every day.' At first, I was like, 'Oh, my God, guys, I like you, too.' And they were like, 'No, it's because the infection hasn't improved."

Surf conditions delayed the start of the semifinals and finals, but Jost was on hand for the events and posted an Instagram video in which he jokingly dispelled rumors of his demise.

"Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," he wrote. "Semis and finals of Olympic surfing happening right now in Tahiti. At the Wall of Skulls."

Australian meteorologist Luke Bradnam has been featured on NBC's Olympic surfing coverage on the days following Jost's sudden exit.

Bradnam admitted he was not familiar with Jost when he first met the "Weekend Update" co-host in Tahiti.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I said to one of the officials ‘Who’s that?,’ and she goes, ‘You know who he is,’" Bradnam recalled when he spoke to Reuters. "And I go, ‘I don’t know.’ She goes, ‘He’s married to Scarlett Johansson. He’s from ‘Saturday Night Live.’"

Fox News Digital contacted Jost's representatives and NBC for comment.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.