Coco Gauff delivers 6-word message for those dealing with LA wildfires after Australian Open win

American tennis star Coco Gauff sent a message to Los Angeles residents dealing with the devastating wildfires plaguing the area over the last week.

Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday. She then wrote some words of encouragement on the camera lens near the court.

"Stay strong LA," she wrote. "Thank you firefighters!"

The blazes in Los Angeles have killed at least two dozen people, with the death toll expected to rise each day.

Gauff is looking for her second career Grand Slam title after winning the WTA Finals in November. Her best finish at the Australian Open came last year when she reached the semifinals. However, she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The 2023 U.S. Open winner wore a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt as she cruised to the win over Kenin.

"I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but you know I’m happy with how I played," she said of the one-hour, 20-minute win over Kenin, who at No. 81 is a much tougher opponent than her ranking suggests.

"I mean (I) could serve better, but like on that side I was struggling to see the ball," Guaff said, pointing to one baseline on the main show court that was bathed in sun. "So I’m just happy that I was able to manage through that."

Gauff will play Jodie Burrage in the next round.