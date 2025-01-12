Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Australian Open

Coco Gauff delivers 6-word message for those dealing with LA wildfires after Australian Open win

Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin to start the tournament

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Volunteers leap into action as Eaton fire spreads Video

Volunteers leap into action as Eaton fire spreads

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has updates on the Eaton fire’s destruction and donations in Altadena on ‘Fox Report.’

American tennis star Coco Gauff sent a message to Los Angeles residents dealing with the devastating wildfires plaguing the area over the last week.

Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday. She then wrote some words of encouragement on the camera lens near the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coco Gauff waves

Coco Gauff of the U.S. waves after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

"Stay strong LA," she wrote. "Thank you firefighters!"

The blazes in Los Angeles have killed at least two dozen people, with the death toll expected to rise each day.

Gauff is looking for her second career Grand Slam title after winning the WTA Finals in November. Her best finish at the Australian Open came last year when she reached the semifinals. However, she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

brick frame building

A brick frame remains standing after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. (Fox News Digital / Ashley Carnahan)

Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire

Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 2023 U.S. Open winner wore a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt as she cruised to the win over Kenin.

"I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but you know I’m happy with how I played," she said of the one-hour, 20-minute win over Kenin, who at No. 81 is a much tougher opponent than her ranking suggests.

"I mean (I) could serve better, but like on that side I was struggling to see the ball," Guaff said, pointing to one baseline on the main show court that was bathed in sun. "So I’m just happy that I was able to manage through that."

Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin meet

Coco Gauff, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by compatriot Sofia Kenin following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gauff will play Jodie Burrage in the next round. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics