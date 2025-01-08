Clippers' Kawhi Leonard leaves team to help family deal with raging wildfires: report

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will reportedly take a step back from the team to be with his family as it deals with the wildfires raging in the area.

Several wildfires have burned across Southern California since Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Los Angeles said the Pacific Palisades fire has become the most destructive in the city’s history.

"He is going to tend to family in the LA area who were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires that are going on over there," NBA insider Chris Haynes said in a video posted to X Wednesday.

Leonard just made his season debut Saturday night, when the Clippers defeated the Atlanta Hawks. He had been out nine months due to what the team described as right knee injury recovery. He hadn’t played since April 26, a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard is from Los Angeles and went to King High School in Riverside.

Multiple people have died and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed. Thousands more have fled their homes to seek shelter as the fires have gotten out of control, fueled by winds that have topped 60-70 mph.

"This morning, we woke up to a dark cloud over all of Los Angeles. But it is darkest for those who are most intimately impacted by these fires. It has been an immensely painful 24 hours," LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said earlier Wednesday.

An NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames has been postponed. The NFL is keeping an eye on the conditions ahead of Monday’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.