Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard leaves team to help family deal with raging wildfires: report

Wildfires have damaged thousands of buildings in Los Angeles

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
American Red Cross ‘expecting to see more’ people seek emergency shelter as Los Angeles wildfires expand Video

American Red Cross ‘expecting to see more’ people seek emergency shelter as Los Angeles wildfires expand

Sean Inoue, executive director of American Red Cross, discusses his organization’s efforts to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people fleeing from the Los Angeles wildfires on ‘America Reports.’

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will reportedly take a step back from the team to be with his family as it deals with the wildfires raging in the area.

Several wildfires have burned across Southern California since Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials in Los Angeles said the Pacific Palisades fire has become the most destructive in the city’s history.

Kawhi Leonard looks on

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)

"He is going to tend to family in the LA area who were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires that are going on over there," NBA insider Chris Haynes said in a video posted to X Wednesday.

Leonard just made his season debut Saturday night, when the Clippers defeated the Atlanta Hawks. He had been out nine months due to what the team described as right knee injury recovery. He hadn’t played since April 26, a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard is from Los Angeles and went to King High School in Riverside.

Structure on fire in California

The Palisades Fire burns a house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

OLIVIA CULPO, WIFE OF 49ERS STAR, THANKS ‘HEROES’ BATTLING DEVASTATING CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Multiple people have died and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed. Thousands more have fled their homes to seek shelter as the fires have gotten out of control, fueled by winds that have topped 60-70 mph.

"This morning, we woke up to a dark cloud over all of Los Angeles. But it is darkest for those who are most intimately impacted by these fires. It has been an immensely painful 24 hours," LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said earlier Wednesday.

House on fire in Altadena

A man walks in front of the burning Altadena Community Church Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

An NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames has been postponed. The NFL is keeping an eye on the conditions ahead of Monday’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

