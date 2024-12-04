Chiefs' Travis Kelce sounds off on lack of scoring this season: 'F---ing frustrating'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has only scored two touchdowns this season and is frustrated with his lack of production in the red zone.

"Where I take a lot of pride is once we get in that red zone, man, I get a little hungrier. And right now, just for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way into the endzone. I’m just not on the same page as Pat (Mahomes) and it can get frustrating, it can get f---ing frustrating, that’s for damn sure," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Jason Kelce cited one specific play during the Chiefs' 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders he thought Travis was talking about, but the tight end said it was not just that play.

"It was more than just one play. But that play was very unfortunate… That play specifically, it’s cover zero. I’m thinking if I don’t have it right now and the ball is still in Pat’s hand, I need to do something else to get open for him and I just went one way, and he threw it the other," Travis said.

Kelce had seven catches for 68 yards but was held out of the end zone in the win.

The Chiefs tight end saw his touchdown total dip last season, when he scored five touchdowns compared to 12 from the season prior.

However, Kelce scored three touchdowns in four games during the Chiefs' run to their second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Kelce has 75 catches for 627 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season, taking on a bigger role in the offense after wide receiver Rashee Rice went down with an injury.

The Chiefs are 11-1 and clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Raiders on Friday, but despite clinching a playoff berth, Kelce has not been pleased with his play.

"As s---ty as I’ve played, you know it does feel good to be in my tenth year in a row making the playoffs man," Kelce said.

The Chiefs are currently winning the AFC West and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, hoping to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Their next game is a showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a key matchup in deciding who will win the AFC West.

