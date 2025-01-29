Chiefs' Travis Kelce says team 'enjoys' being the villain of the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the villains of the NFL with all their success.

The Chiefs are seeking to become the NFL’s first three-time repeat champions when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce asked Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight end, if the Chiefs enjoyed being the villains of the NFL during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"I love it, I love it. At one point in time, it wasn’t that," Travis said.

"You guys were the darling of the NFL," Jason responded.

"Yeah, I was the ‘do you feel bad for him guys,’" Travis said.

Despite making the playoffs in four of the first five years of Kelce’s career with the Chiefs, the team never advanced beyond the AFC divisional round.

It wasn’t until Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter at quarterback, replacing Alex Smith in 2018, that the Chiefs broke through and made it to the AFC championship.

Since the 2018-2019 season, the Chiefs have yet to fall short of making the AFC championship in a season.

The Chiefs have now won three of the last five Super Bowls and have been branded the NFL’s villains.

Travis said the villain label brings the team together.

"I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together, the guys that we have in there, because it’s like it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons when s---, you know people are saying whatever they want. And you just band it together, and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have," Kelce said.

The Chiefs are just one win away from making history and becoming one of the great dynasties in the sport’s history.

Kelce has been a big part of the Chiefs' playoff success. He is first in NFL playoff history with 174 receptions.

Kelce is second to only Jerry Rice in NFL playoff yards and touchdowns.

Rice had 2,245 playoff receiving yards, while Kelce has 2,039, and Rice has 22 career playoff touchdowns to Kelce’s 20.

Kelce has added to his playoff resume in this Chiefs run to the Super Bowl. The star tight end had his best game of the season against the Houston Texans in the divisional round when he caught seven receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown.

In the AFC championship, Kelce caught two passes for 19 yards in the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce’s Chiefs will take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 on FOX.

FOX’s coverage of the Super Bowl begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

