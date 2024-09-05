Chiefs-Ravens game facing weather delay as thunderstorm rolls through Kansas City

The start to the 2024 NFL regular season is not going according to plan in Kansas City, as the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens see a delay in kickoff due to thunderstorms in the area.

An announcement was placed on the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium jumbotron telling fans to head up to the concourse to get out of the rain to come.

"Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions, all event/game activities will be interrupted. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium asks that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements and follow the direction of Stadium Staff," the announcement read. "GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium apologizes for the inconvenience and will inform you when it is safe to return to your seat. Thank you."

