Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes talks loss to Bills, perfect season ending: 'I’m hoping that it is a benefit'

Chiefs will look to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Can the Buffalo Bills make a statement with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs? | Speak Video

Can the Buffalo Bills make a statement with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson breaks down whether the Buffalo Bills can make a statement with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, analyzing what it would mean for their season.

An undefeated season along with a Kansas City Chiefs third consecutive Super Bowl win would have put Patrick Mahomes into an upper echelon even Tom Brady could not do during his career.

However, the 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills ended the chances of a perfect season. By Sunday night, it was time for the Chiefs to go back to the drawing board and recalibrate for Week 12. Mahomes said afterward he hopes the loss will be "fuel" for the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes fends off tackled

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, #97, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"It’s a good football team, so there’s nothing to hang your head on," Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. "We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end. The undefeated thing was cool, but that’s not our ultimate goal. ... I’m hoping that it is a benefit. 

Patrick Mahomes sack

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, is pressured by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, #40, during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"I’m not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it’s going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It’s something you can’t do in big games like this."

CHARGERS STAVE OFF BENGALS' COMEBACK IN EPIC SUNDAY NIGHT THRILLER

Mahomes did not have the best game of his life. He started with an interception on the first throw.

He finished with 196 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two picks.

Patrick Mahomes talks tot he reporters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City will look to avoid a two-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers next weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.