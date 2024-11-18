Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes talks loss to Bills, perfect season ending: 'I’m hoping that it is a benefit'

An undefeated season along with a Kansas City Chiefs third consecutive Super Bowl win would have put Patrick Mahomes into an upper echelon even Tom Brady could not do during his career.

However, the 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills ended the chances of a perfect season. By Sunday night, it was time for the Chiefs to go back to the drawing board and recalibrate for Week 12. Mahomes said afterward he hopes the loss will be "fuel" for the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a good football team, so there’s nothing to hang your head on," Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. "We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end. The undefeated thing was cool, but that’s not our ultimate goal. ... I’m hoping that it is a benefit.

"I’m not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it’s going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It’s something you can’t do in big games like this."

CHARGERS STAVE OFF BENGALS' COMEBACK IN EPIC SUNDAY NIGHT THRILLER

Mahomes did not have the best game of his life. He started with an interception on the first throw.

He finished with 196 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two picks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City will look to avoid a two-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers next weekend.