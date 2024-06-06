Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Chicago Sky player says video of Chennedy Carter getting 'harassed' was 'edited' to keep vulgarity out

A man appeared to approach Carter and ask whether she had 'had the chance to reach out' to Caitlin Clark

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A video has surfaced of the alleged harassment against members of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Jeff Pagliocca, the team’s general manager, told the Chicago Sun-Times that a man with a camera had focused on Sky guard Chennedy Carter. When the team bus arrived, the man approached Carter and her teammates.

In the video, a man is seen going up to Carter, asking her whether she had "had a chance to reach out to" Caitlin Clark. Carter had been assessed a flagrant foul after a blindside hip-check on the rookie phenom during their game on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michaela Onyenwere

Michaela Onyenwere, #12 of the Chicago Sky, plays defense during the game against the Connecticut Sun on May 25, 2024, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

The man asked Carter the question four times, while a security guard was blocking Carter from the camera.

VIEW VIDEO ON X

Sky players were vocal about the incident while also praising security, but when the video surfaced, they then claimed it had been edited.

"Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us "ghetto b-----s" and saying "women’s sports isn’t s---. We are not about to normalize things like that," Michaela Onyenwere wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pagliocca said the situation was "over as fast as it started."

Michaela Onyewere and Angel Reese

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, celebrates a basket with Michaela Onyenwere, #12, against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.   (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

FEMINIST GROUP CALLS FOR FIRING OF PAT MCAFEE AFTER REFERRING TO CAITLIN CLARK AS A 'WHITE B----'

"I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team," Pagliocca said.

Onyenwere, Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison shared their thoughts on the incident, prior to the video surfacing.

"Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese wrote.

"WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!" Harrison added.

"Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL," Onyenwere posted on X. "We have security, and they did a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us. It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus."

Kelsey Mitchell drives

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) makes a move toward the basket while Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) defends during a WNBA basketball game on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sky were in Washington, D.C., to take on the Mystics. Their game tipped off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.