Chicago Sky player says video of Chennedy Carter getting 'harassed' was 'edited' to keep vulgarity out

A video has surfaced of the alleged harassment against members of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Jeff Pagliocca, the team’s general manager, told the Chicago Sun-Times that a man with a camera had focused on Sky guard Chennedy Carter . When the team bus arrived, the man approached Carter and her teammates.

In the video, a man is seen going up to Carter, asking her whether she had "had a chance to reach out to" Caitlin Clark. Carter had been assessed a flagrant foul after a blindside hip-check on the rookie phenom during their game on Saturday.

The man asked Carter the question four times, while a security guard was blocking Carter from the camera.

Sky players were vocal about the incident while also praising security, but when the video surfaced, they then claimed it had been edited.

"Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us "ghetto b-----s" and saying "women’s sports isn’t s---. We are not about to normalize things like that," Michaela Onyenwere wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pagliocca said the situation was "over as fast as it started."

"I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team," Pagliocca said.

Onyenwere, Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison shared their thoughts on the incident, prior to the video surfacing.

"Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese wrote.

"WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!" Harrison added.

"Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL," Onyenwere posted on X. "We have security, and they did a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us. It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus."

The Sky were in Washington, D.C., to take on the Mystics . Their game tipped off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

