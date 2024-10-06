Expand / Collapse search
Charleston Cougars

Charleston's Chris Mack has fiery message for 'dumb---es' after getting criticized over post about daughter

All Mack did was show where his daughter was during Vandy's win over Alabama

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chris Mack, the head coach of the College of Charleston’s men’s basketball team, sounded off on critics after he made a post on social media about his daughter being on the field after Vanderbilt’s upset of No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday night.

Mack shared a seemingly innocuous post about what his wife’s Life 360 app showed of his daughter’s whereabouts. The post sparked a discourse on X after it earned more than 1.5 million impressions on the social media platform.

Chris Mack vs Virginia

Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack gestures to a referee during the Virginia Cavaliers game at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Jan. 24, 2022. (Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports)

X users took issue with having his child on the app. But Mack wasn’t having it.

"To the dumb---es that tell me not to ‘control’ our 17yr old daughter w Life 360, we don’t. I want our daughter to be safe at all times being that she’s 500 miles away for college. She has no curfew, no restrictions, no check ins. You’re free to raise your kids, not mine," he wrote.

"If my daughter wanted to get out of this wicked control I’m sure she could find out from you noble souls how to disable the App."

Chris Mack calls out plays

Xavier Musketeers head coach Chris Mack calls out a play during the NCAA Big East Conference game against the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Feb. 3, 2018. (Sam Greene/USA Today Network)

Mack is about to enter the first season at the helm of the Cougars’ program. He signed a five-year contract in the offseason. He took over for Pat Kelsey, who led Charleston for the last three seasons but never made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mack had stops at Xavier and Louisville and was 278-133 in 411 games coached. He’s made nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

He was out as Louisville’s head coach in January 2022.

