Chargers to sign Ezekiel Elliott ahead of playoff game: reports

Ezekiel Elliott’s 2024 season may not be over after all.

The Los Angeles Chargers plan to sign the veteran running back to their practice squad ahead of their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The Chargers hit the road against the Texans over the weekend. They play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Elliott returned to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason after spending time with the New England Patriots and Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans. Dallas did not pursue Derrick Henry, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old played in 15 games for Dallas and ran for 226 yards on 74 carries. He scored three times. The two-time rushing leader has 9,130 yards and 74 rushing touchdowns in nine seasons. He’ll have at least one more shot at playoff success with Los Angeles.

The Chargers have gone with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in the backfield this season after Austin Ekeler left the team and joined the Washington Commanders.

Dobbins has had a breakout performance in his first mostly healthy season since his rookie year in 2020. He has 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. Edwards has 365 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Edwards missed the last two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. It could open up an opportunity for Elliott to be in the backfield if he cannot go on Saturday.

Los Angeles, in its first season with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, finished 11-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.