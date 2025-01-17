Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh meets with first responders as wildfires continue to ravage southern California

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh met with first responders in California this week to personally thank them as they continue to battle devastating wildfires burning in Los Angeles that have claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

In a video shared by the team on social media Thursday, Harbaugh is seen greeting firefighters and law enforcement on the ground.

The former Michigan coach shook hands and spoke with several first responders, and even stopped to take a few pictures.

Before the Chargers’ Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, Harbaugh told the media that the situation in California was at the forefront of his mind, adding that he was "inspired" by the dedication of first responders and the selflessness of neighbors.

"Heart goes out, prayers, abundant prayers for all those that have been affected by this tragedy," he said, according to the team’s website. "Also just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that have pulled together, had each other's back.

"It's been tremendously inspiring," he continued. "Abundant prayers and thoughts to all that are in this fight. You see neighbors on top of houses, helping fellow neighbors, it's truly inspiring."

Last week, the Chargers pledged $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, LA Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations sheltering animals that have been displaced by the wildfires.

"While we're currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we're also witnessing our community at its very best," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable."

Officials in California say over 30 people are still missing as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire continue to burn. Those two fires have collectively burned nearly 38,000 acres. The Palisades fire is at 27% containment, while the Eaton Fire is at 55%.